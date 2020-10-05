WVSports - West Virginia football transfer OL Hubbard granted waiver

West Virginia redshirt freshman offensive lineman Ja'Quay Hubbard has been granted an eligibility waiver by the NCAA after transferring from Virginia in the off-season. Hubbard announced the news on social media after missing the first three games of the season while he waited to be granted the waiver.

Thanks the the NCAA for granting my waiver for the 2020 season🙏🏽💯. I’m going to continue to grind each week and learn #TrustTheClimb — Ja'Quay hubbard (@Jhubb3366) October 5, 2020

Hubbard, 6-foot-5, 335-pounds, transferred to West Virginia in July after electing to leave the Cavaliers football program. The Sharpsville, Pennsylvania native appeared in two games during his time with the ACC program before deciding to spend the rest of his career elsewhere. The Mountaineers offered a program close to home and an opportunity to compete for playing time given the offensive line situation. Hubbard will have four years of eligibility remaining in his career with the approval of the eligibility waiver and this season will not count against that total. He could play either guard or tackle for the Mountaineers. The former Rivals.com four-star prospect originally selected Virginia over offers from Pittsburgh, Louisville, Syracuse and many others.