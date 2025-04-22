West Virginia football transfer portal targets

The second transfer portal window has opened and West Virginia is expecting to be active in both filling needs on the roster and creating more competition. Head Coach Rich Rodriguez and the rest of the coaching staff has been in contact with a number of key targets and here is a list of some of those options.

Smith-Brown spent three seasons with the Bulldogs where he hauled in a total of 81 catches for 1,196 yards and 7 touchdowns. The Florida native had his most productive year this past season where he had 54 grabs for 749 yards and 4 scores. Smith-Brown has one year remaining and has visited campus.

Spencer spent two years at Jackson State where he first hauled in 24 catches for 207 yards and a touchdown in year one before increasing his output significantly in the second season. As a sophomore, Spencer had 35 catches for 660 yards and 4 touchdowns. The Mississippi native entered the transfer portal April 23 and has two years of eligibility remaining in his career.

Marion started his career at Connecticut where he was with the program from 2020-22. In his first season on the field after a redshirt year, Marion hauled in 28 catches for 474 yards and 5 touchdowns. He was then limited to just four games due to injury before entering the transfer portal. Over two seasons with BYU, Marion has hauled in 44 catches for 562 yards and a touchdown. Also a threat on kickoff returns, Marion took two back for touchdowns last season and averaged 26.2 yards per attempt while being named all-Big 12 second team return specialist. Marion has one year left.

Carter spent two seasons at McNeese State where he played in 16 total games and recorded 40 catches for 593 yards and 3 touchdowns. A bulk of that production came last season with 37 grabs for 537 yards and 3 scores. The Louisiana native has three years remaining after appearing in just four games in his first year and has drawn multiple offers including one from West Virginia.

Alexander is coming off a massive campaign at Incarnate Word where he hauled in 100 catches for 1,108 yards and 13 touchdowns across 14 games. Prior to that the Florida native spent three years at Albany where he caught 100 passes for 1,299 yards and 7 touchdowns. Alexander entered the transfer portal April 23.

A former walk-on, Cleveland appeared in six games as a true freshman for the Buffaloes including starting the final four at the center position. Cleveland played a total of 296 snaps and entered the transfer portal toward the end of spring ball. Cleveland has three years of eligibility remaining and has been contacted by West Virginia.

South Dakota offensive lineman Jordan Larsen Larsen spent three seasons at South Dakota where he redshirted in the first year before playing in 11 in 13 games mainly on special teams. Then last season Larsen started 13 games at left guard. The South Dakota native has two years of eligibility remaining and has already been in contact with West Virginia.

Taylor spent four seasons at Ohio where he appeared in 38 games and is coming off a season where he recorded 72 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 3 sacks. He also had three forced fumbles and an interception. The Ohio native has one year of eligibility remaining. He took an official visit to Morgantown April 17-18.

Lewis has spent all four years of his career at Akron where he has appeared in 36 total games and recorded 205 tackles, 17 passes defended, 10.5 tackles for loss and 2 interceptions. The Ohio native is coming off a season where he recorded 74 tackles, 7 passes defended and an interception. Has one season of eligibility remaining. Visited West Virginia April 23.