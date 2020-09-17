WVSports - West Virginia football uses open week for recruiting

A bye week often means that the focus shifts to the realm of recruiting.

In-person evaluations are always a staple of that, but with the ongoing recruiting dead period in place that won’t be the case this week for the West Virginia Mountaineers coaching staff.

That is one aspect that head coach Neal Brown admittedly misses, but everybody is working off the same restrictions.

But even with the changes to the schedule, recruiting is still going to be a critical component to this week. Football will certainly be important with four scheduled practices, but the Mountaineers are going to use this time to play a little catch up compared to some of the teams they compete against.

Because some leagues haven’t been playing football all of their focus have been dedicated to the recruiting trail with the West Virginia coaches splitting their focus between that and football.

“We’ve had recruiting meetings yesterday and another recruiting meeting today,” Brown said. “We’ll definitely spend more time on recruiting this week.”

The focus this week will be not only filling out the current 2021 cycle where the Mountaineers currently have 14 commitments and around eight spots remaining. But moving toward efforts on the 2022 group.

“Getting heavy into 2022. The schools that haven’t been playing they’ve been able to spend all their time recruiting so we’re a little behind some of the schools we compete against,” Brown said.

The plan is to change that during the open week.