West Virginia forward Josiah Harris is the next player to announce his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

Harris made his announcement on social media and will have two years left at his next college destination as a graduate transfer.

Harris spent two seasons with the basketball program and is coming off a year where he averaged 5.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

He becomes the third player to enter the transfer portal this off-season after guard Kerr Kriisa and guard Seth Wilson.

West Virginia is now left with seven scholarship players for 2024.