West Virginia forward Patrick Suemnick will be entering the transfer portal.

Suemnick, 6-foot-8, 235-pounds, spent two seasons with the Mountaineers basketball program appearing in 53 games during that span.

The Wisconsin native arrived in Morgantown from the junior college circuit and had his most productive campaign this past season with 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game including a 20 point performance in the 91-85 win over Kansas.

Suemnick will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next destination and his departure leaves West Virginia with just six scholarship players remaining.