West Virginia freshman guard Jay to enter transfer portal

West Virginia redshirt freshman guard Dylan Jay plans to enter the transfer portal.
Jay, 6-foot-4, 197-pounds, spent only one season with the Mountaineers where he redshirted after joining the program as an invited walk-on.
The Washington native spent his senior season at Phoenix PHH Prep where he averaged 23 points per game.
Jay has all four years of eligibility remaining.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe