Published Apr 16, 2025
West Virginia freshman guard Jay to enter transfer portal
Keenan Cummings  •  WVSports
West Virginia redshirt freshman guard Dylan Jay plans to enter the transfer portal.

Jay, 6-foot-4, 197-pounds, spent only one season with the Mountaineers where he redshirted after joining the program as an invited walk-on.

The Washington native spent his senior season at Phoenix PHH Prep where he averaged 23 points per game.

Jay has all four years of eligibility remaining.

