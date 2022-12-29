West Virginia is going to have a welcomed presence back in the fold when the Mountaineers open up Big 12 Conference play against Kansas State.

That’s because redshirt senior Emmitt Matthews will rejoin the lineup after missing the previous two games with a knee bruise.

The injury occurred when Matthews landed awkwardly against UAB but he managed to finish that game scoring 16 points and grabbing 9 rebounds. But Matthews would sit out the next two as he recovered from the bruise.

Fortunately for both Matthews and West Virginia the injury was just a bruise and not a tear, which allowed time off the court to heal it. Now, his return is imminent.

“He’s ready to go,” head coach Bob Huggins said.

The Mountaineers were able to beat both Buffalo and Stony Brook but struggled at times in each match up. His presence will be critical with the start of Big 12 play given his familiarity with what needs to be done on both ends and with the league itself.

Matthews' understanding is critical with a roster that is composed of plenty of newcomers that are still gelling despite the start that has the program perched inside the top 25.

“The one guy that knows what’s going on is Emmitt,” Huggins said.

Matthews is averaging 10.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting 47-percent from the floor. He has developed into a consistent scorer for the Mountaineers and has been able to put the ball in the basket at critical times.

The Mountaineers will square off against a Kansas State team that has started the season 11-1 before travelling to Oklahoma State. After those two contests, West Virginia will play host to Kansas and Baylor making it a very difficult start to the conference slate.

The Wildcats rely on Keontaye Johnson who is averaging 17.7 points per contest, while Markquis Nowell has served as the engine for the offense averaging 13.7 points and 8.3 assists per contest. It’s an offense that Huggins believes has versatility out of their bigs with the ability to stretch defenses and cause issues.

“He’s the one making the passes. He’s the one penetrating with the ball. He’s the one drawing defenders and he’s a terrific passer,” Huggins said. “So, I think the vast majority of what happens from a people getting other people open comes from him.”