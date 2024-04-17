Bembry, 6-foot-5, 185-pounds, spent only one season with the Mountaineers basketball program after coming over from Florida State last summer.

He did not record any statistics during his time with the Seminoles as he sat out recovering from an injury and his time was also limited on the floor in Morgantown appearing in just eight games. On average, the New York native saw just 3.1 minutes per game on the season across those appearances.

Bembry was applying for a medical redshirt at the end of last season and would have all four years of eligibility remaining at his next stop if that was granted.

Bembry joins point guard Kerr Kriisa, guard Seth Wilson, forward Josiah Harris and forward Patrick Suemnick as players who have exited through the transfer portal this off-season.

The Mountaineers are now down to five scholarship players including freshman KJ Tenner.