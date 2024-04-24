West Virginia guard Noah Farrakhan is expected to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Farrakhan, 6-foot-1, 170-pounds, spent only one season with the Mountaineers where he averaged 7.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He shot 41-percent from the field and 35-percent from three.

He was removed from the official West Virginia roster Wednesday and has yet to formally enter the database but WVSports.com has confirmed it is expected.

The Newark, New Jersey native appeared in 23 games during his lone season in Morgantown after he was ruled eligible in mid-December due to the court ruling on two-time transfers.

The initial plan was for Farrakhan to spend the year redshirting as he sat out due to the transfer rules but was thrust into the lineup following the temporary restraining order and even started five games.

Farrakhan started his career at East Carolina, but transferred to Eastern Michigan where he averaged 16.6 points per game in his first year and then 12.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.7 steals in his second.

He will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Farrakhan becomes the latest scholarship transfer portal entry for the Mountaineers this off-season joining point guard Kerr Kriisa, forward Josiah Harris, forward Patrick Suemnick, guard Kobe Johnson, guard Seth Wilson and guard Jeremiah Bembry. Out of that group both Harris and Wilson have since committed to Akron.

Only forward Ofri Naveh remains in terms of scholarship players from last season’s roster making it almost a complete rebuild for new head coach Darian DeVries.

The Mountaineers now are left with five scholarship players for the 2024-25 season with Naveh along with four additions in Drake transfer forward Tucker DeVries, Illinois transfer forward Amani Hansberry, Illinois transfer guard Sencire Harris and freshman Memphis (Tn.) point guard KJ Tenner.

WVSports.com will have more on Farrakhan in the near future.