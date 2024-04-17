West Virginia guard Kobe Johnson has now entered the transfer portal per a source.

Johnson, 6-foot-3, 205-pounds, spent three seasons with the Mountaineers basketball program where he appeared in a total of 92 games including 32 starts.

Over his career Johnson averaged 3.2 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists but is coming off his most productive campaign as a junior. This past season Johnson started 26 of the 31 games and averaged 6.0 points, 2.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds.

The Canton, Ohio native has one season of eligibility remaining in his career.

Johnson joins point guard Kerr Kriisa, guard Seth Wilson, forward Josiah Harris, forward Patrick Suemnick and guard Jeremiah Bembry as players who have exited through the transfer portal this off-season.

The Mountaineers are now down to four scholarship players including freshman KJ Tenner.