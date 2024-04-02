West Virginia point guard Kerr Kriisa will enter the transfer portal.

The news was first reported by Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68.

Kriisa spent only one season in Morgantown where he averaged 11 points, 4.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game. He also shot 42.5-percent from three.

The Estonian point guard transferred into West Virginia from Arizona where he spent three seasons. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Kriisa appeared in 23 games and was suspended for nine games this past year due to receiving impermissible benefits.

Kriisa becomes the second West Virginia player to enter the transfer portal behind guard Seth Wilson this off-season.