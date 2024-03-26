The first West Virginia player to enter the transfer portal this off-season will be guard Seth Wilson.

Wilson appeared in 82 games during his time with West Virginia and announced the news on his instagram account.

"It is with a heavy heart that I write this. I want to say that it has been a blessing to represent this great University and state. I want to thank all of my coaches, advisors, supporters and fans over these past three years," he wrote.

The Ohio native averaged 3.5 points and 1.7 rebounds which was in line with his career totals of 3.4 points and 1.1 rebounds per game.

Wilson was a career 38-percent three-point shooter and would have one year of eligibility remaining at his next destination.