WVSports - West Virginia has a WR turned LB in Washington

West Virginia had a need at linebacker and Devell Washington saw an opportunity.

The redshirt freshman was recruited to Morgantown to play wide receiver but already possessed a potential defensive skill set after playing safety at Bay City Central High School in Saginaw, Michigan.

So, prior to the break Washington approached the coaches about using the next ten spring practices to showcase what he could do at the WILL linebacker position.

Turns out, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown and the defensive side also felt it was a good idea.

“Devell came to us and wanted to try it. From a body standpoint and ability to help us I think he can do that,” Brown said. “From a body standpoint and ability to help us, I think he can do that.”

A big reason for that was how Washington showcased himself on special teams scout team over the fall. On punt, kickoff and punt return he displayed the love for contact and willingness to hit.

Washington, 6-foot-2, 215-pounds, has the prototypical size for what the coaches want at the position and in a limited sample size has performed well. That sample size was increased further due to WILL linebacker Exree Loe being sick and another in recently moved Jairo Faverus being injured.

Those low numbers afforded even more snaps for him to compete which he didn’t disappoint.

“He had an interception in the scrimmage today and he’s got good awareness as far as playing defensively,” Brown said.

Because his body has changed so much since his high school days, linebacker was the natural place to slot him, but Brown believes that this could be a move that sticks.

“I think he has real potential at that position especially with how we use the WILL playing outside the box so much,” he said. “I think with his length, if we were going to go recruit a WILL linebacker it would look like Devell, honestly.”

That’s not to say there won’t be plenty of adjustments ahead because he hasn’t played all that much on the defensive side of the ball but there is plenty of reason for optimism. Especially with his ability to move at his current size. It’s not often a wide receiver goes to linebacker, but for Washington it could be exactly what both parties didn’t realize they needed.

“I do think he has a high ceiling,” Brown said.