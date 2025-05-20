West Virginia basketball has made progress with roster, but work remains

West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge feels good about the progress that he’s made in constructing the roster but realizes there is still work left to do.

The first-year Mountaineers head coach appeared on Jon Rothstein’s podcast and made it clear that he feels good about the pieces that are in place but the construction isn’t done yet.

“Still need a couple more to finish it all the way off,” he said.

Hodge has added a total of ten players into the mix at this stage of the off-season with that list being eight transfers and two true freshmen in guard Jayden Forsythe and forward DJ Thomas.

And something that has been at the center of almost all the additions is the fact that the group is composed of players who have been part of winning programs and know how to win.

That includes Harlan Obioha who played in the NCAA Tournament and Jackson Fields at Troy, while both Brenen Lorient and Jasper Floyd had success under Hodge at North Texas. Also Honor Huff won the NIT at Chattanooga and even South Carolina guard Morris Ugusuk played in the NCAA Tournament as a freshman.

The Mountaineers also were able to add the scoring prowess of North Dakota transfer Treysen Eaglestaff to the mix.

“Eaglestaff’s talent and scoring prowess gives us an opportunity where I think we have a good baseline of understanding of what it takes to win and have been a part of winning,” he said.

Now the focus is on trying to find out how to win together, which should be aided by that experience even with the two freshmen at the high school level.

“Jaden Forsythe and DJ Thomas are really good players that have been part of winning where they were as well,” he said.