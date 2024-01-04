The West Virginia coaching staff has a clear vision for the future of the defense. Now, they’re working on securing the pieces to make it properly work.

The Mountaineers have used a variation of 3-4 this season and it’s something that head coach Neal Brown wants to see moving forward because it’s a better overall fit.

“You kind of learn and as we’ve learned there are certain body types that we can recruit and some of the bigger defensive ends we feel we can get some of those bigger bodies here,” he said.

That also means changes to how the linebackers are used moving away from one true MIKE and another faster guy at WILL to using two box linebackers. That means finding bigger options there that can grow in the position from a physical standpoint.

But with that, West Virginia also wants to have the versatility to match personnel where they can play a bigger SAM linebacker or spear to the field and use another defensive back in nickel situations.

“We don’t have that versatility just yet so we have to continue to do that,” he said.

West Virginia is targeting pieces in the transfer portal to help them complete that transformation and some of those are obvious such as Gardner-Webb outside linebacker Ty French and Ohio State box linebacker Reid Carrico.

Related: What's next with the transfer portal at West Virginia?

French appeared in 41 games during his time at Gardner Webb and recorded 239 tackles, 61 tackles for loss, 34.5 sacks and an interception. He recorded a total of at least 8.5 sacks in three of the four seasons he was on the field. At 6-foot-3, 230-pounds, he has the size and pass-rushing ability to create havoc off the edge and provide a different look than some of the other bandits on the roster.

For example, Tyrin Bradley is a bigger option at 6-foot-3, 255-pounds, to match up against some of the run-oriented teams while incoming freshman Obinna Onwuka is another who will be able to bring a versatile skill set as he continues to develop in the future.

“You want some guys that can rush the passer too. You’ll see some of those guys we’ll try to add via the portal that can do that,” Brown said.

But those won’t be the only changes. West Virginia is targeting both speed and length in the secondary and is looking for players who can fill multiple roles. Instead of just finding guys that are strictly cornerbacks or safeties, the coaches are hunting for players that can do either.

And the plan is to move those pieces around in spring and fall camp to figure out where they fit best in terms of a potential rotation. Like the edge rusher spot, the Mountaineers have made the secondary a priority in the transfer portal with three commitments already in Colorado State corner TJ Crandall, Louisville safety Josh Minkins and Duquesne defensive back Ayden Garnes.

Each of those has the potential to fill various roles if called upon in the backend.

“We just haven’t had enough. We’ve got to get some more guys that can play whether that’s freshmen or transfers,” Brown said.

It’s all part of the process, but West Virginia believes they have the right formula for the future on the defensive side of the ball if they can get the players to fill it.



