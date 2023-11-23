West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is keeping his team singularly focused.

The Mountaineers will hit the road to take on Baylor to close the regular season and despite the struggles of the Bears at 3-8, there’s plenty of reasons not to overlook this matchup. For one, West Virginia is 1-4 all-time in Waco with that only win coming during the 2017 season in a 38-36 victory.

Under Brown the program has lost both of their trips to Baylor falling 17-14 in 2019 and then 45-40 in 2021 so that alone is incentive for this team to come out strong.

“We got to go to Baylor. It’s a tough place to play. We haven’t had a lot of success there as a program,” Brown said.

For the Mountaineers the focus is simply on finishing strong. The team has already far exceeded their preseason expectations after the program was selected No. 14th or dead last in the league. But the opportunity now sits there for this team to close with eight wins.

Due to school being on Thanksgiving break the primary focus for the team this week will be football which is the closest that college players get to preparing for the next level. But that should help to refocus the team on what is still on the line heading into the final week of the year.

The Mountaineers have compartmentalized things into seasons where the focus will be one-game a week, then the off-season with name, image, likeness and transferring. That has helped with steering players in the right direction and focusing on playing their best to close things out.

“We have to continue to play well. For me it’s about playing good football and that’s what the push is this week,” Brown said.