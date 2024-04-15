West Virginia believes all of their young wide receivers have made significant leaps and this spring is about allowing them to further develop in the offense.

Due to an injury to starting tight end Kole Taylor, the Mountaineers will be able to use more 10-personnel or four wide receiver looks which means the opportunity to move pieces around at that spot. As part of that, the Mountaineers have been playing options both out wide and in the slot to cross-train them in different roles.

That is easier to accomplish because of all the carryover from last season with Oklahoma State transfer Jaden Bray as the only newcomer in that room this spring.

The spotlight will be on three in particular in a trio of sophomores in Traylon Ray, Hudson Clement and Rodney Gallagher. Each are looking to make steps forward after showing flashes of their potential in their freshman campaigns with the program.

“I think our young wide receivers have taken a step,” head coach Neal Brown said.

Clement is the leading returning receiver with 22 grabs for 480 yards and 4 scores and the former walk-on continues to defy expectations with his play on the field. In the off-season, Clement was at the top of all of the various testing across the position showcasing his athleticism.

“Of all our skill guys in the program, he was probably the best. Everybody wants it to be a feel-good story and there are some really good elements but the kid can really play,” Brown said.

Ray finished with 18 catches for 321 yards and 3 touchdowns with the focus of this offseason for him on adding more weight and becoming more explosive in the process. Ray came into the program as a talented pass catcher but has developed in other areas which has been evident this spring especially in the weight room and with his overall confidence on the field.

“He’s explosive,” offensive coordinator Chad Scott said.

The player that needed to make the biggest leap, at least from a technique perspective, was Gallagher as he primarily played quarterback in high school and had to make advancements in becoming a pure pass catcher.

That meant learning how to play the position in terms of running routes and getting open instead of the Mountaineers needing to manufacture him touches.

Last season Gallagher had 10 catches for 74 yards, but also rushed the ball 15 times for 87 yards but has demonstrated that jump forward by showing the ability to get open on his own this spring. That’s a testament to the work that Gallagher has put in to improve at his craft.

“He’s a much better receiver right now than he was at any point last year,” Brown said.

It’s a young, but talented wide receiver group for the Mountaineers this coming season and it will go as far as that trio will help to take them.



