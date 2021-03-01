West Virginia has experienced over a dozen scholarship players enter the transfer portal since the start of last season and has only added one to the roster.

That isn’t a friendly ratio, but one that isn’t nearly as alarming as it seems on the surface.

The Mountaineers have five scholarships remaining in the 2021 class after adding Virginia Tech offensive line transfer Doug Nester but things have gone quiet on the transfer front since that occurred around Christmas.

Granted Nester, who enrolled at the mid-term, was a significant addition considering his talent level and his experience with two-years starting for the Hokies. But that has been the only scholarship addition from the transfer portal to date.