West Virginia hits on June official visits again
What a month it was for West Virginia on the commitment front.
Over a five-day span, the Mountaineers added seven new pledges from Fairfield (Oh.) cornerback Jordan Jackson, Blairstown (N.J.) tight end William Dixon, Macon (Ga.) Northeast offensive lineman Johnny Williams, Denver (N.C.) East Lincoln linebacker Ben Cutter, Morgantown (W.Va.) University athlete Noah Braham, Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith tight end Tory Johnson, Port St. Lucie (Fla.) Treasure Coast defensive lineman Corey McIntyre.
Eventually Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern wide receiver Elijah Caldwell would add his name to the list.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news