What a month it was for West Virginia on the commitment front.

Over a five-day span, the Mountaineers added seven new pledges from Fairfield (Oh.) cornerback Jordan Jackson, Blairstown (N.J.) tight end William Dixon, Macon (Ga.) Northeast offensive lineman Johnny Williams, Denver (N.C.) East Lincoln linebacker Ben Cutter, Morgantown (W.Va.) University athlete Noah Braham, Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith tight end Tory Johnson, Port St. Lucie (Fla.) Treasure Coast defensive lineman Corey McIntyre.

Eventually Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern wide receiver Elijah Caldwell would add his name to the list.