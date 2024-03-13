West Virginia will need to replace a major piece from the inside linebacker room this past year, but what the group lacks in experience it could make it up with potential.

The Mountaineers will lose their leading tackler in Lee Kpogba who is coming off a season where he compiled 97 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 3 sacks while playing 777 snaps. Those totals were by far the highest for the inside linebackers and replacing him won’t be an easy task.

But there are certainly options on the roster to do just that.

Trey Lathan was limited to just 264 snaps after a leg injury cost him all but five games. However, during his time on the field Lathan recorded 27 tackles and a forced fumble while showing significant improvement during his redshirt freshman campaign.

Lathan also displayed plus ability as a pass rusher from the inside linebacker spot.

Lathan has been participating in winter conditioning and should be ready to go once spring football opens. That means he is likely slated to step into a larger role without Kpogba on the roster.

Sophomore Ben Cutter played 464 snaps as a true freshman in 2023 and was thrust into a much larger role once Lathan went down with his injury. The North Carolina native was productive finishing his first year with 56 tackles, 6 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks.

He has the versatility to play either of the inside spots and that should help him earn a bigger role.

One player that never saw the field in 2023, but was set to prior to a torn ACL was Josiah Trotter. The Philadelphia native enrolled in January and was making waves in spring football prior to sustaining the injury which cost him the entire season this fall.

However, much like Lathan, Trotter has been participating in winter conditioning and seems ready to realize the potential that many around the program believe that he possesses.

West Virginia also added another inside linebacker from the transfer portal in Ohio State transfer Reid Carrico. The 6-foot-2, 235-pounder, spent three seasons with the Buckeyes where he was limited to just 20 defensive snaps during his time with the program and was a contributor on special teams.

Still Carrico was a highly recruited player out of high school and has both the size and speed combination to make some waves at the position this spring. It also helps that he has two years of eligibility remaining in his career and should compete immediately there.

There is a big hole to fill when it comes to the inside linebackers, but a lot of young talent on the roster that will be competing to do it.



