West Virginia jumps into the mix for 2024 Canadian DL Sevillano
West Virginia has had success mining Clearwater Academy International for talent in recent years and the program is back at the school in pursuit of 2024 defensive lineman Sean Sevillano.
Sevillano, 6-foot-2, 290-pounds, had already collected offers from Duke and Indiana but West Virginia became the latest program to enter the picture for the talented Canadian import.
