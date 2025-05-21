West Virginia jumps into the mix for 2028 RB Kevin Hartsfield

Now West Virginia has thrown their hat in the ring as well.

Hartsfield, 6-foot-0, 200-pounds, already has collected offers from Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, South Carolina, Mississippi, Kentucky, Missouri, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Louisville and a number of others.

Covington (Ga.) Newton 2028 running back Kevin Hartsfield already boasts a long list of scholarship offers and his recruitment is really just starting to get off the ground.

“I was in school, and my coach called me down and I was really excited and happy because it’s a blessing,” he said.

Running backs coach Larry Porter is the lead recruiter for the Mountaineers and so far what he has heard has been nothing but a positive about him as a coach as well as the program.

“He said that he likes that it looks like I’ve been doing it for a long time, so it looks like I know what I’m doing,” he said.

There’s still time for Hartsfield to sort out his options at this stage but a potential visit to Morgantown is something that has his attention.

“I think I will visit,” he said.

Teams are recruiting Hartsfield at running back and he is coming off a season where he rushed for 724 yards and 8 touchdowns on just 51 carries.