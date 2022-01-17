West Virginia junior day exceeds expectations for 2023 OL Tripp
Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh 2023 offensive lineman Antonio Tripp visited West Virginia for the first January junior day event and left thoroughly impressed.
That’s because basically everything about the trip stood out to the talented lineman.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news