Kicker Michael Hayes focuses on repetition.

In his role, Hayes doesn’t let his mind drift and instead simply works on executing his job as both the place kicker and on kickoffs while letting the rest fall into place. It doesn’t hurt that by his own admission he is quite a superstitious person by nature.

“I just try to focus on the next kick, the next game and put my team in good positions to help them out when my number is called,” he said.

And done that, Hayes certainly has. Through nine games, Hayes has banged through 12 of his 13 field goal attempts with the lone miss a 58-yarder against TCU. On kickoffs, Hayes hasn’t been quite that reliable but has recorded 18 touchbacks on 49 attempts.

Hayes admits that he needs to put the ball in the endzone on kickoffs, but there is a lot to build from moving forward in that regard. Still, he has certainly handled his business to date

“I try not to focus on the success I’ve had so far and not get caught up in the moment,” he said.

Hayes, a transfer from Georgia State, handled all three of the kicking responsibilities during his time with the Panthers but felt that it was time for a new challenge.

That led him to Morgantown where he would have the opportunity to compete for the starting spots for a power five team. It didn't take him long to earn both.

West Virginia provided a bigger stage and the Mountaineers had a need. Hayes didn’t let the opportunity linger long as he would commit to the Big 12 Conference program after a visit.

As part of being a place kicker, Hayes focuses on strengthening his core while staying fast-twitch with his leg speed. Kicking in Morgantown is quite different from his last location in large part because the wind inside Milan Puskar Stadium is often hidden.

By that, Hayes is referring to the fact that the flags on the uprights can’t necessarily be trusted at times to tell you the direction of the wind.

That’s why warm ups are so critical.

“But you have to play your ball and trust your swing,” he said.

Hayes feels comfortable with his long of 53-55, but admits that the mental aspect of kicking is more trying than the physical one. You have to essentially clear your mind when you are on the field and in many ways black out to trust the training that got a kicker to that point.

“I think about as little as possible,” he said.

And always trust the repetition.



