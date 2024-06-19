The Rivals.com four-star prospect has ties to the school considering his mother graduated from there, but the Mountaineers have been solidly in the mix since first extending a scholarship offer in August of 2023.

Defensive line coach AJ Jackson served as the lead recruiter for Leonard Jean-Charles and had been in contact with him long before he formally extended the scholarship offer last summer. That led to the two developing a close-knit bond that was critical in his decision-making process.

Leonard Jean-Charles took his official visit over the June 7 weekend and while it wasn’t his first trip to Morgantown it was his most extensive as he was able to see all aspects of the football program. That along with his comfort level led him to offering his commitment to the Mountaineers.

West Virginia is targeting Leonard-Jean Charles as a defensive lineman and the coaching staff has been impressed at his size for his age as well as how he can obtain leverage with his long arms.

Leonard-Jean Charles becomes the second four-star prospect to commit to West Virginia in the 2025 class behind Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic Community running back Deandre Desinor.

He represents the second defensive lineman to commit to West Virginia in the 2025 class after Upper Marlboro (Md.) Wise 2025 defensive end Taylor Brown. Overall, Leonard Jean-Charles is the 16th commitment for West Virginia in the 2025 class.

WVSports.com will have more with Leonard Jean-Charles in the near future.