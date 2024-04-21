Hansberry, 6-foot-8, 240-pounds, spent only one season with the Illini where he appeared in 19 games while averaging 2.4 points and 2.1 rebounds in just seven minutes per contest. He shot 45-percent from the field and has a strong pedigree considering he was a consensus four-star prospect out of high school.

West Virginia has landed a piece to the roster rebuild with a commitment out of the transfer portal in former Illinois forward Amani Hansberry.

Hansberry took an official visit to West Virginia during the April 19-21 weekend.

Rated as the No. 83rd rated player nationally by Rivals.com in the 2023 recruiting class and was named the 2023 Gatorade Maryland Player of the Year as a senior after averaging 15.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists at Mount Saint Joseph High School.

Hansberry is solidly built and possesses plus mobility, good body control and balance. He also is a skilled passer for a big and can finish with both hands.

Hansberry had a strong connection with West Virginia assistant coach Chester Frazier as he was the coach primarily responsible for bringing him to Illinois in the first place. That immediately put the Mountaineers in a strong position for his services and things only built from there.

The skilled big is the latest transfer portal addition to the West Virginia basketball roster joining Drake forward Tucker DeVries and another Illinois transfer in guard Sencire Harris at this stage of the off-season.

Hansberry will have three years of eligibility remaining in his career.

WVSports.com will have more with Hansberry in the near future.