West Virginia LB room developing in fall camp

West Virginia inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz believes his unit is a Swiss-army knife in the defense.

“We’ve got to do so many things within this system. We’ve got to make sure we’re accurate in our position within the scheme,” he said. “That’s what we’ve done the best right now.”

The linebackers are looking to replace their leader from a year ago with Tony Fields off to the NFL. The Arizona transfer piled up a team-leading 88 tackles in only 9 games and left behind a massive hole in that position room heading into the 2021 season.

Fortunately for the Mountaineers, senior Josh Chandler-Semedo returns after recording 64 tackles in 9 games at the WILL spot. But because of the departure of Fields, Chandler-Semedo has made the move to his old position at MIKE and hasn’t disappointed.

“Another guy who had a heck of an off-season this summer with coach (Mike) Joseph and his staff. Gained weight, cut body-fat and looks quicker,” Koonz said. “Like where he’s at inside.”

With Chandler-Semedo sliding inside, the WILL spot opened up and another senior in Exree Loe has been the primary option there. The multi-year backup has also gained weight and has played really well through the early stages of fall camp given his experience there. Unlike his running mate, Loe has been playing primarily at the WILL position for the past two seasons for there is no adjustment period.

Behind those two are a pair of transfers in DeShawn Stevens from Maine and Lance Dixon from Penn State. Stevens is playing the backup MIKE role for now and is a different body type than what the Mountaineers have in the room as a bigger option that has played in the box. Stevens also has plenty of experience after appearing in 29 games during his time with the Black Bears.

“He’s picking up the scheme and he makes a mistake and it’s usually fixed the next day,” he said.

Dixon is the most athletic of the group with impressive length but it’s his energy and how he has approached playing with the second team at WILL that has stood out the most.

“Really like his energy and how he’s quickly learned what to do,” Koonz said. “Every day he is grasping the scheme and the techniques.”

Behind those two are a pair of young players in James Thomas and DeVell Washington, who are really going through their first actual fall camps with the disruptions last season.

Koonz likes where his unit is at for now but understands that they must improve across the board. They’ve flashed as pass rushers and in coverage but have fitted the run as well as they have at any point last year.

“We talk about being the heartbeat of the defense and we got to connect the front end to the back end so not only with the coverage checks but the front checks to make sure we’re getting all the movement and the things we do inside,” Koonz said.