One player that simply stands out is redshirt freshman Josiah Trotter.

The former four-star prospect missed all of last season after requiring surgery following an injury during spring practice but remained engaged throughout.

Trotter prepared as if he was playing every week and was actively asking questions in meetings to sharpen the mental aspects of his game.

The fact that Trotter continued to attack the game as well as his rehab is something that only helped him prepare for his return back to the field.

That has spilled over into this spring as the redshirt freshman has made a number of plays which has made quite the impression on his teammates.

“Trotter is a dawg. He has the biggest upside of anybody in the room,” redshirt sophomore linebacker Trey Lathan said. “He has a nose for the football. I don’t know if he gets it from his dad.”

It would make sense considering his father is none other than former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, a two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler during his career.

Tight end Treylan Davis singled out Trotter as one of the standouts of the spring not only for his size, but ability to diagnose things on the defensive side and attack.

“Trotter is going to be an absolute headache for offenses to deal with. He is physical, he is smart and he spends so much time on the game,” Davis said. “He loves the game, it just reeks off him.”

Not only does his size and speed at 6-foot-2, 238-pounds stand out but his commitment across all areas from the film room to the weight room.

“He plays gritty and he plays fast. His read keys are fast, he’s there and he knows what’s going on so he’s alert for such a young guy,” Davis said. “It’s impressive.”

And with Trotter now back and healthy, the Mountaineers are hoping he’s only scratching the surface as he displayed in the spring game with an interception.

"He's a bigger body guy that we've had so he stands out due to his size. He has good instincts. He's played a lot of football," inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz said.