West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley understands that if the Mountaineers want to be successful on that side of the ball they have to get back to simplifying things.

Essentially that boils down to picking the things that each defense is and what they can do. Then avoiding wholesale changes and instead making minor tweaks as things develop.

"If we focus on our fundamentals and technique it helps us align faster when we are playing other teams. It helps with your assignment if you know where to align. Everything falls into place once your fundamentals are good," linebacker Lee Kpogba said.