2028 DL Tervon Glass talks West Virginia camp experience

Glass, 6-foot-5, 305-pounds, already held offers from Michigan State, Kentucky, Louisville, Syracuse, SMU and Liberty but came to Morgantown to compete in front of the coaching staff.

Danville (Va.) George Washington 2028 defensive lineman Tervon Glass made his first visit to West Virginia for the second one-day camp of the summer but it won’t be his last.

“I liked my time there,” he said.

Glass worked with both defensive line coach William Green as well as defensive coordinator Zac Alley and both coaches made an impression on him. And the same can be said for them.

“They are really cool and think I have a chance to be really good,” he said. “They want me to continue with my hand techniques and pass rushing moves. They were shocked at how young I was at 15.”

The Mountaineers see Glass as an interior defensive lineman either as a one technique or a three technique depending on how he continues to develop.

“Everyone was very nice to us,” he said.

Both of the coaches let Glass know that he has plenty of upside and he was impressed with the facilities as well as the feel around the West Virginia football program.

“I will likely be back again,” he said.

Glass also is looking into visits to Florida, Florida State, Mississippi and North Carolina.