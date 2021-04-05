WVSports - West Virginia Mountaineers basketball adds big man transfer Carrigan

Carrigan, 6-foot-9, 225-pounds, announced his decision on social media giving the Mountaineers a versatile big man that is known for his ability to protect the rim and play defense. That was one of the primary focuses for head coach Bob Huggins entering the off-season.

A graduate transfer from Florida International, Carrigan is coming off a season where he averaged 6.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.1 steals in 19.4 minutes per game while shooting 62-percent from the floor. He was a name that the Mountaineers expressed interest in during his initial recruitment and would fill a need for a rim protector on the defensive end of the floor.

Carrigan has one season of eligibility remaining also heard from Duquesne, Hofstra, Murray State, Montana and SIUE on the recruiting trail. He was a former four-star prospect out of the junior college level where he was targeted by the Mountaineers.

West Virginia now has one scholarship remaining to fill in the 2021 class but that could be higher depending on what unfolds with NBA decisions.