West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Adam Tomczyk

West Virginia has been looking for more immediate help on the defensive side of the ball and has secured some help up front with a commit from Los Alamitos (Ca.) Cerritos C.C. 2025 defensive end Adam Tomczyk. Tomczyk, 6-foot-4, 245-pounds, became a target after the coaching change in Morgantown and set up an official visit to Morgantown Jan. 7. That trip proved to be enough to effectively end his recruitment although it took some time to get there. The junior college prospect started his career at Utah State where he spent two seasons and appeared in just one game. This past season Tomczyk recorded 43 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 4 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles which earned him all-state honors in the process.

The Mountaineers formally extended a scholarship offer Jan. 5 but had been involved before that. He also received a scholarship offer from Arizona. The California native has two seasons of eligibility remaining in his career. Tomczyk gives West Virginia the second defensive line commitment since the new coaching staff took over after Wyoming transfer defensive end Braden Siders. WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Tomczyk and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future. Skill set: Tomczyk plays the game fast and aggressively as a pass rushing defensive end. Has a good first step off the line and is able to effectively use his hands to create pressure on the passer as well as defeat blocks. He demonstrates the ability to get off blocks and make tackles in the run game as well. The junior college prospect received quite a bit of attention down the stretch and it’s obvious watching his tape that he is a high effort player that makes his impact felt. Demonstrates strong pursuit and plays from whistle to whistle. His ability to use his speed to get around offensive tackles at the junior college level was key to his pass rushing. With two years left, there is certainly a lot to like about his skill set as he continues to grow and evolve on the field.