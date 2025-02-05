West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Adam Tomczyk

West Virginia has been looking for more immediate help on the defensive side of the ball and has secured some help up front with a commit from Los Alamitos (Ca.) Cerritos C.C. 2025 defensive end Adam Tomczyk.
Tomczyk, 6-foot-4, 245-pounds, became a target after the coaching change in Morgantown and set up an official visit to Morgantown Jan. 7. That trip proved to be enough to effectively end his recruitment although it took some time to get there.
The junior college prospect started his career at Utah State where he spent two seasons and appeared in just one game. This past season Tomczyk recorded 43 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 4 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles which earned him all-state honors in the process.
The Mountaineers formally extended a scholarship offer Jan. 5 but had been involved before that. He also received a scholarship offer from Arizona.
The California native has two seasons of eligibility remaining in his career.
Tomczyk gives West Virginia the second defensive line commitment since the new coaching staff took over after Wyoming transfer defensive end Braden Siders.
WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Tomczyk and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future.
Skill set:
Tomczyk plays the game fast and aggressively as a pass rushing defensive end. Has a good first step off the line and is able to effectively use his hands to create pressure on the passer as well as defeat blocks. He demonstrates the ability to get off blocks and make tackles in the run game as well.
The junior college prospect received quite a bit of attention down the stretch and it’s obvious watching his tape that he is a high effort player that makes his impact felt.
Demonstrates strong pursuit and plays from whistle to whistle. His ability to use his speed to get around offensive tackles at the junior college level was key to his pass rushing. With two years left, there is certainly a lot to like about his skill set as he continues to grow and evolve on the field.
Fitting the program:
West Virginia made finding some options from the junior college ranks a priority to round out the roster up front and Tomczyk brings experience to the table as a pass rusher. The Mountaineers currently have 14 scholarship defensive lineman on the roster, but five of those are true freshmen. And that total shrinks further when you consider that two more are redshirt freshmen.
The California native is making the trek all the way across the country to play in Morgantown but has already visited campus so there is an established comfort level.
The opportunity available for Tomczyk makes him an intriguing fit as a junior college option that could potentially carve out a role in his first season with the Mountaineers.
Recruiting the position:
West Virginia has been active when it comes to addressing needs in the transfer portal across the board and while there have been a lot of pieces added it isn't out of the question that the program adds another piece up front.
