West Virginia wanted to upgrade the future of the linebacker room and the Mountaineers have done that with a pledge from Denver (N.C.) East Lincoln 2023 linebacker Ben Cutter.

Cutter, 6-foot-1, 210-pounds, chose the Mountaineers over Louisville, East Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, Charlotte, James Madison, Old Dominion and Tulane.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect has long held West Virginia in high regard after receiving a scholarship offer from the program in May.