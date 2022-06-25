West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Ben Cutter
West Virginia wanted to upgrade the future of the linebacker room and the Mountaineers have done that with a pledge from Denver (N.C.) East Lincoln 2023 linebacker Ben Cutter.
Cutter, 6-foot-1, 210-pounds, chose the Mountaineers over Louisville, East Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, Charlotte, James Madison, Old Dominion and Tulane.
The Rivals.com three-star prospect has long held West Virginia in high regard after receiving a scholarship offer from the program in May.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news