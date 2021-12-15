The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has landed a key piece in the 2022 class with the pledge of Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep athlete De'Carlo Donaldson.

Donaldson, who goes by C.J, took an official visit to Morgantown over the Dec. 10 weekend and saw enough to pull the trigger for the Big 12 Conference program. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder, had been committed to Tulane since the beginning of May before backing off the pledge last week.

That opened the door for the Mountaineers who had surged to the forefront over a number of offers including Florida, Florida State, Miami, South Carolina, Louisville, Indiana and Syracuse.

Donaldson narrowed his options down to a top four of West Virginia, Florida, Tulane and South Florida before casting his lot with the Mountaineers.