West Virginia wanted to land an impact option in the backfield and has done that with a commitment from Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic Community running back Deandre Desinor. Desinor, 5-foot-9, 168-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over a long list of scholarship offers including Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Penn State, Texas A&M, UCF and Louisville, among others. The Rivals.com four-star prospect took multiple visits to Morgantown during the course of the process but was recently on campus for his official visit May 31-June 2. Those experiences combined with the connection that he had forged with offensive coordinator Chad Scott was enough to push the program over the edge.

A three-down running back, Desinor brings explosive speed as well as good hands catching the ball. As a junior he rushed for 674 yards and 10 touchdowns on an average of 10.1 per carry. Desinor is ranked as the No. 250 prospect nationally in the 2025 cycle. Desinor becomes the first four-star prospect to commit to West Virginia in the 2025 recruiting class and also is the first running back in the cycle for the Mountaineers. His commitment makes the eighth overall pledge for the Big 12 Conference program. WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Desinor and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future. Skill set: Desinor is equipped with plenty of speed and has the ability to turn anytime he touches the football into a potential touchdown. Displays excellent vision in the hole and has elite stop and start ability out of the backfield making him a high-level option. Desinor runs bigger than his size and can pop a big play if he is able to find a crease or get to the edge. Maintains solid contact balance and displays the ability to bounce off would-be tacklers for bigger gains. A plus pass catcher, Desinor is an asset catching the football and is skilled doing it making him a complete option there. The talented running back also is a weapon on special teams where he can utilize his speed to hit holes and be a dangerous option in the return game if need be.