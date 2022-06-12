West Virginia needed to fill a hole at the nose guard position in this recruiting class and the Mountaineers have addressed that with the pledge of Beaufort (S.C.) defensive lineman Eamon Smalls.

Smalls, 6-foot-2, 300-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over other scholarship offers from South Carolina, East Carolina, Coastal Carolina and Liberty.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect initially visited Morgantown in the winter for a junior day event and left highly impressed with the football program.