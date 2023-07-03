West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Jay'Quan Bostic
Cincinnati (Oh.) Taft 2024 safety Jay’Quan Bostic became the latest player to join the growing West Virginia recruiting class after committing to the Mountaineers.
Bostic, 6-foot-2, 172-pounds, committed to the Mountaineers following a mid-week official visit to campus June 19-21 which surged the Big 12 Conference program to the forefront.
The Rivals.com three-star prospect selected West Virginia over a long list of offers including Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Kentucky, Illinois, Syracuse and a number of others.
