Cincinnati (Oh.) Taft 2024 safety Jay’Quan Bostic became the latest player to join the growing West Virginia recruiting class after committing to the Mountaineers.

Bostic, 6-foot-2, 172-pounds, committed to the Mountaineers following a mid-week official visit to campus June 19-21 which surged the Big 12 Conference program to the forefront.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect selected West Virginia over a long list of offers including Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Kentucky, Illinois, Syracuse and a number of others.