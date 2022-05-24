West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Jaylon Shelton
West Virginia has been searching for help in the secondary and the Mountaineers have found it at the junior college level with the addition of Tyler J.C. (Tx.) safety Jaylon Shelton.
Shelton, 6-foot-2, 190-pounds, choose the Mountaineers over other offers from TCU, Indiana, Louisiana Tech and Middle Tennessee State along with more.
The junior college prospect received an offer from West Virginia this past week after a conversation with secondary coach ShaDon Brown and things moved quickly from there. That culminated in an official visit to Morgantown then a trip to TCU and eventually a commitment from the talented safety.
