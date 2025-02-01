West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Jeffar Jean-Noel

Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage 2026 wide receiver Jeffar Jean-Noel has committed to West Virginia and gives the Mountaineers an athletic pass catcher.
Jean-Noel, 5-foot-10, 170-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over offers from Michigan, Miami (Fla.), Missouri, Pittsburgh, Louisville, Wisconsin, Washington, UCLA and Kentucky among others.
West Virginia jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer Jan. 23 and things moved rather quickly between the two parties as he made his way to campus for a junior day stop Feb. 1.
Inside wide receivers coach Blaine Stewart and senior offensive assistant Travis Trickett served as the lead recruiters and were able to develop a close bond during that time.
Jean-Noel is coming off a season where he hauled in 34 catches for 505 yards and 5 scores.
He represents the first wide receiver commitment for West Virginia in the 2026 class.
WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Jean-Noel and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the futut
Skill set:
Jean-Noel is a wide receiver that can get open both with his speed and wiggle. A solid route runner at the high school level that can turn a short gain into a big chunk of yards with his ability to make defenders miss and pull away from defensive backs.
Catches the ball well with his hands and displays both good concentration and body control. That is evident on some of the highlight reel catches he makes on the sideline down the field.
The Florida native can line up at multiple positions and is able to create space for himself even despite the fact that he doesn’t possess the biggest frame. Like most high school options, Jean-Noel will need to get bigger and stronger but this is an exciting addition for a lot of reasons.
Fitting the program:
West Virginia has been searching for more speed and athleticism at the wide receiver spot and Jean-Noel certainly checks those boxes. While the Florida native won’t enroll until next December at the earliest or even the following May, it’s still a major pull at this early stage given the opportunities that he had even at this early stage of his recruitment.
The wide receiver room is going to look quite different by the time Jean-Noel would arrive on campus, but this is a plus pull from a very talented athlete that has the skill set to help early on in his career.
Florida has long been a strong pipeline to West Virginia and pulling a prospect from a school that is known for producing high level talent should only help bolster that. Especially when you consider that this choice was made after seeing the place up close and in person.
Recruiting the position:
It’s so early in the 2026 cycle that you can’t really put any sort of number on what West Virginia could be targeting at any specific position on the field but I feel confident in saying that this won’t be the only wide receiver addition that the Mountaineers make. There is a long list of targets still remaining on the board for West Virginia at this stage of the process but this is an impressive start.
