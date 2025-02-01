West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Jeffar Jean-Noel

Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage 2026 wide receiver Jeffar Jean-Noel has committed to West Virginia and gives the Mountaineers an athletic pass catcher. Jean-Noel, 5-foot-10, 170-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over offers from Michigan, Miami (Fla.), Missouri, Pittsburgh, Louisville, Wisconsin, Washington, UCLA and Kentucky among others. West Virginia jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer Jan. 23 and things moved rather quickly between the two parties as he made his way to campus for a junior day stop Feb. 1.

Inside wide receivers coach Blaine Stewart and senior offensive assistant Travis Trickett served as the lead recruiters and were able to develop a close bond during that time. Jean-Noel is coming off a season where he hauled in 34 catches for 505 yards and 5 scores. He represents the first wide receiver commitment for West Virginia in the 2026 class. WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Jean-Noel and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the futut Skill set: Jean-Noel is a wide receiver that can get open both with his speed and wiggle. A solid route runner at the high school level that can turn a short gain into a big chunk of yards with his ability to make defenders miss and pull away from defensive backs. Catches the ball well with his hands and displays both good concentration and body control. That is evident on some of the highlight reel catches he makes on the sideline down the field. The Florida native can line up at multiple positions and is able to create space for himself even despite the fact that he doesn’t possess the biggest frame. Like most high school options, Jean-Noel will need to get bigger and stronger but this is an exciting addition for a lot of reasons.