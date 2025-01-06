West Virginia Mountaineers: Transfer 101: Johnny Pascuzzi

The former walk-on appeared in 22 games during his time at Iowa and played a total of 277 snaps on the offensive side of the ball.

Pascuzzi, 6-foot-4, 222-pounds, spent four seasons with the Hawkeyes where he was primarily used as a run blocker during his time on the field.

The West Virginia football program has continued to add pieces out of the transfer portal with the latest coming from Iowa transfer tight end Johnny Pascuzzi.

Pascuzzi also caught a pair of passes for 40 yards.

The Kansas native is the second tight end to commit to West Virginia out of the transfer portal this off-season joining Jacksonville State tight end Jacob Barrick.

Pascuzzi also held offers from Wake Forest, San Diego State, Western Michigan, East Carolina, UAB and Eastern Michigan after he entered the transfer portal Dec. 9.

Pascuzzi has one season of eligibility remaining in his college career.

WVSports.com breaks down the transfer of Pascuzzi and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future.

The data:

Pascuzzi played a total of 277 snaps on the offensive side of the ball during his time at Iowa and spent 246 of those as a run blocker. It comes as no surprise that will likely be his role in Morgantown as well as he is a physical tight end that brings experience to the table.

Over his career, Pascuzzi only ran a total of 46 pass routes on offense and turned that into a pair of catches for 40 yards showcasing his importance in blocking.

Fitting the program:

West Virginia was able to add another blocking tight end to the mix to give the Mountaineers a total of 6 scholarship tight ends although three of those are either true freshmen or have seen fewer than 100 career snaps. That likely means that Pascuzzi was brought in to contribute immediately for West Virginia in his final year of eligibility as a physical presence at the position.

The Mountaineers offered Pascuzzi Jan. 2 and things moved quickly after that getting him to campus for a visit and closing the deal on his recruitment.

Recruiting the position:

West Virginia has now added a pair of blocking tight ends this off-season with Pascuzzi along with Barrick but it’s possible that the program could look to add another piece at the position depending on what else is out there. The Mountaineers could look to add a pass catching threat, but right now the numbers are solid.