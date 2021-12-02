It seems that the second time was indeed the charm for West Virginia and Scooba (Miss.) East Mississippi C.C. linebacker Lee Kpogba.

While under a different coaching staff Kpogba committed to the Mountaineers during the 2019 class before the two parted ways and he would eventually sign with Syracuse. Over his two seasons with the program, Kpogba played in 22 contests racking up 44 tackles and a sack as primarily a backup linebacker.

After exiting Syracuse, Kpogba arrived at East Mississippi where he put together a strong season with 84 tackles, 2 sacks and an interception drawing interest from a number of college programs.