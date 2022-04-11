West Virginia has dove into the junior college ranks for the latest commitment to the basketball program in Bryn Mawr (Pa.) Harcum College center Mohamed Wague.

Wague, 6-foot-10, 210-pounds, became a prospect of high interest for the Mountaineers of late and gives the program a big that can score at the rim, rebound and block shots. The junior college big man is coming off a season where he averaged 15.1 points, 12.1 rebounds and almost 3 blocks per game.

Wague took an official visit to West Virginia during the March 25 weekend and after thinking some things over elected to cast his lot with head coach Bob Huggins basketball program.