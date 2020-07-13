WVSports - West Virginia Mountaineers Commitment 101: Nijel McGriff

West Virginia has landed a valuable piece to its recruiting class when Senatobia (Miss.) Northwest Mississippi C.C. defensive tackle Nijel McGriff committed to the Mountaineers.

McGriff, 6-foot-3, 290-pounds, received his first scholarship offer from West Virginia in March and the Mountaineers proved to be the most consistent force in his recruitment. Other schools joined the picture such as Maryland, Memphis, Western Kentucky and Florida Atlantic but his connection with the Big 12 Conference program proved too much for other suitors to overcome.

Defensive line coach Jordan Lesley served as the lead recruiter for McGriff and was in regular contact throughout the course of his recruiting process. That, along with the opportunity in Morgantown, helped to elevate the program to the top of his list.