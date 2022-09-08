West Virginia has landed another valuable piece to the 2023 recruiting class with a commitment from Georgetown (Ky.) Great Crossing High School pass rusher Oryend Fisher.

Fisher, 6-foot-6, 205-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Memphis, Akron and a host of other options. The Big 12 Conference program surged ahead of the rest of the pack after several visits to campus including for an official during the June 23-25 weekend.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect was recruited by defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley as well as secondary coach ShaDon Brown and developed a strong bond with not only them but various coaches on staff.