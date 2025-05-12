West Virginia guard Javon Small slotted in mock draft

West Virginia guard Javon Small is being projected in the post-Lottery Mock Draft released by ESPN.com.

The mock draft was compiled by Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo who compiled the projections based on a thorough evaluation of the 2025 class and considers intel from scouts and front office personnel.

Small is currently being slotted as a second round pick in the mock draft being selected in the second round at No. 56 overall by the Memphis Grizzlies via the Houston Rockets.

Small, 6-foot-3, 190-pounds, spent one season with the Mountaineers where he averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

He shot 41.8-percent from the floor and 35.3-percent from three.

For his efforts, Small was selected as a first-team all-Big 12 Conference choice.