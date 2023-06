West Virginia has continued the success on the recruiting trail with a pledge from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas 2024 cornerback Romanas Frederique.

Frederique, 6-foot-1, 175-pounds, held other offers from Florida State, Miami (Fla.), Houston, Central Florida and a number of others prior to selecting the Mountaineers.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect took an official visit to West Virginia during the June 9 weekend and a few days later informed the coaching staff that he was ready to commit to the program.