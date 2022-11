Tallahassee (Fla.) North Florida Christian wide receiver Traylon Ray is just what the doctor ordered for the future of the West Virginia Mountaineers in the passing game.

Ray, 6-foot-3, 180-pounds, had previously cut his list to West Virginia, Tennessee and Mississippi State but ultimately committed to the Mountaineers in large part due to his ties to the coaching staff.

Wide receivers coach Tony Washington made Ray a priority early in the process and continued to build a connection with him throughout which sent the program flying up his list of options.