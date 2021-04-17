West Virginia wanted to get more talent in the secondary for the future and they took a big step toward that by adding a commitment from Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances 2022 cornerback Tyrin Woodby.

Woodby, 6-foot-1, 165-pounds, chose the Mountaineers offer a number of other power five opportunities including Maryland, Pittsburgh, Mississippi, Virginia Tech and Boston College. While he had yet to take a formal visit to Morgantown, the talented defensive back was able to take a virtual visit in order to see what all the football program had to offer.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect was recruited by co-defensive coordinator ShaDon Brown and the two were able to quickly form a bond on the recruiting trail. The Mountaineers first offered a scholarship offer in February and things intensified between the two from there.