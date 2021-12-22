West Virginia Mountaineers football adds transfer TE Polendey
The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has added another transfer to the mix with the commitment of former Colorado State tight end Brian Polendey.
Polendey, 6-foot-5, 265-pounds, spent his first three seasons at Miami before transferring to play for the Rams during the 2020 offseason. There he started all four games in his first season and then appeared in 11 more this past year with his primary job being a blocking tight end in 12-personnel.
The Denton, Texas, native will have one season of eligibility remaining and is expected to come in and provide a physical element at the position from the start. His presence will take some of the blocking responsibility off some of the other tight ends on the roster and allow the Mountaineers to do more.
Polendey has appeared in a total of 453 college snaps over his time between Miami and Colorado State with 346 of those spent blocking. The senior has not allowed a sack and permitted only four pressures over his career showcasing his strength in the blocking department.
The transfer tight end is expected to enroll at West Virginia in January in order to participate in spring football and get acclimated to the offense.
Overall, Polendey becomes the third transfer pledge for the Mountaineers this off-season and represents the only expected at the tight end position.
WVSports.com will have more on Polendey in the near future.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @JaredSerre
•Like us on Facebook