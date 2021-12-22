West Virginia Mountaineers football adds transfer TE Polendey

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has added another transfer to the mix with the commitment of former Colorado State tight end Brian Polendey.

Polendey, 6-foot-5, 265-pounds, spent his first three seasons at Miami before transferring to play for the Rams during the 2020 offseason. There he started all four games in his first season and then appeared in 11 more this past year with his primary job being a blocking tight end in 12-personnel.

The Denton, Texas, native will have one season of eligibility remaining and is expected to come in and provide a physical element at the position from the start. His presence will take some of the blocking responsibility off some of the other tight ends on the roster and allow the Mountaineers to do more.