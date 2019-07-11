Wikstrom, 6-foot-3, 235-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over offers from Georgia Tech, Eastern Michigan, Massachusetts and Charlotte, all of which were earned over the past several weeks. A native of Sweden, the athletic tight end was part of a bus tour traveling to various camps during the summer.

West Virginia has gone international again for a prospect in the 2021 recruiting class after landing the commitment of tight end Victor Wikstrom.

One of those stops was in Morgantown where Wikstrom put on a show during the event and eventually earning a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers following his performance. The smooth pass catcher displayed the speed to create separation at his size while looking smooth in and out of routes and an ability to catch the football at all levels even against defensive backs.



Tight ends coach Travis Trickett served as the lead recruiter for Wikstrom and was a big part in his decision making process as he sorted things out.

The European tight end isn’t expected to enroll at West Virginia until the 2021 class or two January’s from now

Wikstrom has been playing football for six years and is the first commitment in the class of 2021.

WVSports.com will have more with Wikstrom in the near future.